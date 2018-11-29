STRAKS 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $458.00 (STAK)

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. During the last week, STRAKS has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One STRAKS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0304 or 0.00000728 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, SouthXchange, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. STRAKS has a total market capitalization of $304,444.00 and approximately $458.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,182.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.26 or 0.02764139 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $176.94 or 0.04243340 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.29 or 0.00798284 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.51 or 0.01427098 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00115061 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $85.78 or 0.02056994 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00442785 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000020 BTC.

STRAKS Profile

STRAKS (CRYPTO:STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 46,048,439 coins and its circulating supply is 10,011,053 coins. The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. STRAKS’s official website is straks.tech.

Buying and Selling STRAKS

STRAKS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, Crex24, HitBTC and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STRAKS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STRAKS using one of the exchanges listed above.

