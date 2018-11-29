Stratis 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $586,400.00 (STRAT)

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAT) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00018293 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Bittrex, Livecoin and Trade By Trade. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Stratis has a market capitalization of $77.99 million and approximately $586,400.00 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Stratis alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00024535 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004132 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00032874 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003461 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 34.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00179573 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00008794 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis (STRAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 99,112,793 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratistalk.org. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

Stratis can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, SouthXchange, Trade By Trade, Binance, Bittrex, Bittylicious, LiteBit.eu, Crex24, Bithumb, Poloniex, Livecoin, Upbit, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.