Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (RGR) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE:RGR opened at $55.00 on Wednesday. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $43.00 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00. The stock has a market cap of $960.72 million, a P/E ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.17.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.40). Sturm Ruger & Company Inc had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $114.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sturm Ruger & Company Inc will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.17%.

In other Sturm Ruger & Company Inc news, VP Thomas Patrick Sullivan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $162,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,045,521. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amir Rosenthal sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 158.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

