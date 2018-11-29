Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in Paramount Group Inc (PGRE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,460 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.10% of Paramount Group worth $3,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGRE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the second quarter worth $124,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the second quarter worth $155,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the second quarter worth $178,000. Signition LP purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the second quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the second quarter worth $212,000. 65.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PGRE opened at $14.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Paramount Group Inc has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $16.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.68.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $192.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Paramount Group’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Paramount Group Inc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PGRE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Paramount Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Paramount Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.70.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

