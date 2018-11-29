Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Position in Terreno Realty Co. (TRNO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Terreno Realty worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Suffolk Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 6.4% during the second quarter. Suffolk Capital Management LLC now owns 23,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 21,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 364,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 20,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

TRNO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Terreno Realty from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

TRNO stock opened at $39.21 on Thursday. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $31.56 and a 1-year high of $39.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $37.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.68 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 34.83%. Analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 17th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 88.07%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Position in Terreno Realty Co. (TRNO)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/sumitomo-mitsui-trust-holdings-inc-raises-position-in-terreno-realty-co-trno.html.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.