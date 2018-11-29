Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Takes $2.93 Million Position in VICI Properties Inc (VICI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 135,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 75,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 10,365 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 94,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 393,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,516,000 after buying an additional 161,200 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,110,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 285,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,169,000 after buying an additional 60,031 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VICI shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Nomura started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $22.04 on Thursday. VICI Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $22.99. The company has a current ratio of 65.13, a quick ratio of 65.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $233.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.38 million. On average, equities analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties Inc, an asset real estate investment trust, owns, acquires, and develops gaming, hospitality, and entertainment destinations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The company's property portfolio includes 20 gaming facilities comprising approximately 36 million square feet, as well as approximately 14,500 hotel rooms, 150 restaurants, bars, and nightclubs.

