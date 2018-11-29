Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,109,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 397,537 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.86% of Suncor Energy worth $1,164,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 19,812.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,430,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $326,160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,387,781 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 57.3% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,556,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $798,710,000 after acquiring an additional 6,760,416 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 277.0% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,592,696 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $186,923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374,469 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 17.1% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,966,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $812,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 203.0% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 4,284,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $174,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

SU has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. CIBC initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, October 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Macquarie raised Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $32.55 on Thursday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.33 and a 1 year high of $42.55. The company has a market cap of $52.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.25. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.85%.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

