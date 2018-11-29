SunTrust Banks Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Winnebago Industries in a report issued on Tuesday, November 27th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Swartz now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.68. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.75 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on WGO. ValuEngine lowered Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Friday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.60.

NYSE:WGO opened at $25.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.05 million, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.64. Winnebago Industries has a 12-month low of $23.62 and a 12-month high of $58.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The construction company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $536.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.30 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 5.08%. Winnebago Industries’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGO. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 475.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,622,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,552 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the second quarter valued at $24,440,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 890.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 264,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 237,734 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 84.9% in the second quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 496,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,174,000 after buying an additional 228,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,129,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,654,000 after buying an additional 191,048 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

Recommended Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.