Surgery Partners (SGRY) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

SGRY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Leerink Swann boosted their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.29.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SGRY traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.65. 251,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,449. The company has a market capitalization of $658.08 million, a PE ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Surgery Partners has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $19.95.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $443.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.38 million. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 5.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 5,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates surgical facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

See Also: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.