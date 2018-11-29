SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC Acquires 10,905 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (USB)

SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,905 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises approximately 0.8% of SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $8,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USB. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $629,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $197,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $290,000. Horan Capital Management acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 135,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,791,000 after buying an additional 10,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.81. The company had a trading volume of 968,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,304,455. The company has a market capitalization of $86.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.91. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $48.49 and a 52 week high of $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 6,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $337,660.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Andrew Cecere sold 183,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $9,709,653.30. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 892,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,258,775.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 253,073 shares of company stock valued at $13,383,882. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Nomura cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.66.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

