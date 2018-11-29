SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR)

SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 84.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,724 shares during the period. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $4,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. GenWealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $295,000.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.06. 20,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,554. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $51.31 and a 52 week high of $53.67.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1085 per share. This is a positive change from Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%.

