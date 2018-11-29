SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)

SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the period. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $118,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 248.4% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $127,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth about $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PNC. Macquarie cut shares of PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group set a $137.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Vining Sparks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.50.

In related news, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 24,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.49, for a total value of $3,471,507.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,406,999.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PNC traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $133.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,504,047. The firm has a market cap of $61.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52 week low of $116.55 and a 52 week high of $163.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 17th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 16th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.71%.

PNC Financial Services Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

