SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC Has $89.51 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM)

SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,547,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,713 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 9.1% of SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $89,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 198.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,784.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $53.39. 652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,862. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $49.78 and a 1-year high of $58.83.

