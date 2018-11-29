Swiss National Bank Boosts Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,458 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $15,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 11.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 5.4% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 5.7% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 4,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 13,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $190.67 on Thursday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.36 and a 1-year high of $252.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 59.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.23. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $236.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.68, for a total transaction of $1,842,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,182 shares in the company, valued at $45,249,833.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total value of $53,154.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,083,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,427 shares of company stock valued at $9,251,280 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

TYL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, October 27th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Tyler Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.36.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. The company's financial management solutions include modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; and utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services.

