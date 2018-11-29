Swiss National Bank Has $18.01 Million Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $18,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 148.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 213.0% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

MAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered ManpowerGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Argus dropped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.85.

NYSE:MAN opened at $81.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.79 and a 52 week high of $136.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.21.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.02. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.69%.

ManpowerGroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, August 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 6,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director John R. Walter sold 7,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total value of $575,509.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mara E. Swan sold 11,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.77, for a total value of $1,049,473.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,238.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Swiss National Bank Has $18.01 Million Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/swiss-national-bank-has-18-01-million-position-in-manpowergroup-inc-man.html.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company's recruitment service portfolio includes permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.