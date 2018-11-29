SWISS RE Ltd/S (SSREY) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank

SWISS RE Ltd/S (OTCMKTS:SSREY) was upgraded by Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SWISS RE Ltd/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSREY opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. SWISS RE Ltd/S has a 52 week low of $21.16 and a 52 week high of $26.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.44 and a beta of 0.41.

About SWISS RE Ltd/S

Swiss Re Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. It underwrites casualty, property and specialty, agriculture, aviation, engineering, marine, life and health, retakaful, solvency II, and facultative reinsurance products, as well as trade credit, surety, and political risk reinsurance; structured reinsurance solutions; and insurance-linked securities.

