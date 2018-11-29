Swisscom (SCMWY) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of 1.14

News coverage about Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) has been trending somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Swisscom earned a media sentiment score of 1.14 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the utilities provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Swisscom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Swisscom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Swisscom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st.

OTCMKTS:SCMWY opened at $48.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.43. Swisscom has a one year low of $43.02 and a one year high of $55.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

About Swisscom

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland and Italy. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers broadband, TV, fixed-network, and mobile phone subscription services, as well as national and international telephone, and data traffic services for residential customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises.

