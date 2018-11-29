Sykes Enterprises (SYKE) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ: SYKE) recently:

11/21/2018 – Sykes Enterprises was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/13/2018 – Sykes Enterprises was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/12/2018 – Sykes Enterprises had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They wrote, “Weakness in communications vertical revenue, down 20% YOY, and ongoing labor market challenges continue to negatively impact efficiency. These two factors contributed to a continued decline in capacity utilization rates, which declined YOY from 71% to 70% in Q3/18.””

11/12/2018 – Sykes Enterprises was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/6/2018 – Sykes Enterprises was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/6/2018 – Sykes Enterprises had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research.

10/30/2018 – Sykes Enterprises had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research.

10/23/2018 – Sykes Enterprises had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They wrote, “We expect management to update their 2018 financial guidance to include the acquisition in early November. Therefore, we plan to change our earnings model after the company’s next earnings report.””

10/23/2018 – Sykes Enterprises was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/5/2018 – Sykes Enterprises had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They wrote, “We need to get more comfortable with the company’s revenue growth prospects and its ability to address U.S. labor cost pressures before getting more optimistic on the shares. The U.S. labor market remains challenging as the strong economy makes it difficult to reduce high turnover levels.””

Shares of Sykes Enterprises stock traded up $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $27.31. 154,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,948. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a one year low of $25.90 and a one year high of $32.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.65.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $399.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sykes Enterprises in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 6.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,484,321 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $157,841,000 after purchasing an additional 328,065 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the second quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 7.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

