Syneos Health Inc (SYNH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.70.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYNH. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Friday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Monday, August 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Syneos Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 18.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 3.5% during the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 37,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. BB&T Corp raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 26.7% during the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 10.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 28.4% during the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period.

Shares of Syneos Health stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 722,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,893. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Syneos Health has a 52 week low of $31.10 and a 52 week high of $53.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.94.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.17. Syneos Health had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Syneos Health will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

