Synopsys (SNPS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Synopsys is benefiting from solid growth in its EDA and IP businesses. Its sustained focus on introducing new products, acquisitions and deal wins will continue to boost results, going ahead. Proliferation of digital intelligence is leading to increased investments by semiconductor and systems companies, which in turn is leading to increased adoption of Synopsys’ products. Estimates have been stable ahead of the company's Q4 earnings release. The company has mixed record of earnings surprises in recent quarters. Nonetheless, its escalating costs and expenses, which are thwarting margins, make us increasingly cautious about its near-term profitability. A substantial portion of the company’s sales is derived from outside the U.S. Hence, we believe that any unfavorable currency fluctuations and an uncertain macroeconomic environment may temper its growth prospects. Its shares have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

Get Synopsys alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SNPS. BidaskClub cut Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Synopsys to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Synopsys from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Synopsys to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $90.45 on Tuesday. Synopsys has a twelve month low of $80.13 and a twelve month high of $103.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 102.78, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,593,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,851,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,563,115,000 after acquiring an additional 204,619 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,225,000 after acquiring an additional 17,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 901,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,853,000 after acquiring an additional 79,623 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation (EDA) software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Galaxy Design platform that offers IC design solutions; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synopsys (SNPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.