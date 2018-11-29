Synthorx (THOR) Plans to Raise $100 Million in December 7th IPO

Synthorx (THOR) expects to raise $100 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Friday, December 7th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 9,100,000 shares at $10.00-$12.00 per share.

Synthorx has a market cap of $301.6 million.

Jefferies, Leerink Partners and Evercore ISI served as the underwriters for the IPO and H.C. Wainwright & Co. was co-manager.

Synthorx provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” We are a biopharmaceutical company focused on prolonging and improving the lives of people with cancer and autoimmune disorders. Our proprietary, first-of-its kind platform technology expands the genetic code by adding a new DNA base pair and is designed to create optimized biologics, which we refer to as Synthorins. A Synthorin is a protein optimized through incorporation of novel amino acids encoded by our new DNA base pair that enables site-specific modifications, which enhance the pharmacological properties of these therapeutics. Our lead product candidate, THOR-707, is a variant of IL-2 designed to kill tumor cells by increasing CD8+ T and natural killer, or NK, cells without causing vascular leak syndrome, or VLS, observed with approved recombinant IL-2 (aldesleukin). “.

Synthorx was founded in 2014 and has 25 employees. The company is located at 11099 N. Torrey Pines Road, Suite 290, La Jolla, CA 92037, US and can be reached via phone at (858) 750-4700 or on the web at http://www.synthorx.com.

