Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (SYRS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on SYRS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Roth Capital set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. JMP Securities set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th.

SYRS traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,232. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $15.88. The company has a market capitalization of $236.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.78.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.72 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYRS. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 7,084.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 28,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 27,840 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $611,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 102,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 45,350 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $483,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 10,494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian cancer, breast cancer, and AML.

