T2 Biosystems Inc (TTOO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.99.

Several research firms have issued reports on TTOO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded T2 Biosystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. HC Wainwright set a $14.00 price target on T2 Biosystems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised T2 Biosystems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. ValuEngine downgraded T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $11.00 price target on T2 Biosystems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd.

TTOO opened at $4.78 on Thursday. T2 Biosystems has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a current ratio of 7.16.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.08. T2 Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 461.31% and a negative net margin of 522.30%. The company had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 127.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that T2 Biosystems will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stanley Lapidus sold 6,048 shares of T2 Biosystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total transaction of $31,993.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,058 shares in the company, valued at $312,416.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas J. Lowery sold 138,144 shares of T2 Biosystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total value of $853,729.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,655.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems during the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems during the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems during the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.28% of the company’s stock.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine.

