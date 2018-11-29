Tableau Software Inc (DATA) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,740 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 95,282 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned 0.17% of Tableau Software worth $16,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Tableau Software by 4,138.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,496 shares of the software company’s stock worth $227,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268,681 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Tableau Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,802,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Tableau Software by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 959,019 shares of the software company’s stock worth $93,743,000 after purchasing an additional 366,103 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tableau Software by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,572,065 shares of the software company’s stock worth $349,168,000 after purchasing an additional 348,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EastBay Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tableau Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,504,000. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Chris Stolte sold 95,000 shares of Tableau Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.96, for a total transaction of $10,541,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,536 shares in the company, valued at $10,933,554.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Elissa Fink sold 2,500 shares of Tableau Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total value of $295,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 81,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,567,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,220,649 shares of company stock valued at $137,695,743 in the last quarter. 28.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DATA opened at $118.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of -50.77 and a beta of 1.34. Tableau Software Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.37 and a fifty-two week high of $125.50.

Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The software company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.15). Tableau Software had a negative return on equity of 25.49% and a negative net margin of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $239.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tableau Software Inc will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Tableau Software from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Tableau Software from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Tableau Software from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Tableau Software from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on Tableau Software from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.41.

Tableau Software Profile

Tableau Software, Inc provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, an analytics product that empowers people to access and analyze data; and Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform with data management and scalability to foster sharing of analytics, as well as to enhance the dissemination of information in an organization and promote decision-making.

