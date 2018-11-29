Talend SA (TLND) Holdings Raised by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,811 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.14% of Talend worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ardsley Advisory Partners lifted its holdings in Talend by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners now owns 8,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Talend by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 105,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,573,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Talend during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Talend by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 291,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,161,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Talend by 1,906.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on TLND shares. BidaskClub downgraded Talend from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Talend to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Talend from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Talend from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup set a $86.00 target price on Talend and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Talend presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.43.

Shares of NASDAQ TLND opened at $34.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $985.63 million, a P/E ratio of -34.22 and a beta of 0.74. Talend SA has a 12-month low of $32.66 and a 12-month high of $73.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.84 million. Talend had a negative return on equity of 153.54% and a negative net margin of 20.40%. The business’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Talend SA will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Talend

Talend SA provides platform to address IT integration needs in various industries. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

