Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.65.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TRGP shares. Robert W. Baird set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Targa Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Monday, August 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Friday, August 10th.

In other news, Director Chris Tong bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.00 per share, with a total value of $103,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. PointState Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 8,853,306 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $438,150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248,784 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,070,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 1,113.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,882,318 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,135 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 1,086.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,070,122 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,259,000 after acquiring an additional 979,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,089,479 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,131,238,000 after acquiring an additional 860,247 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Targa Resources stock traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $45.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,150,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,248. Targa Resources has a 52-week low of $41.13 and a 52-week high of $59.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of -105.14 and a beta of 1.95.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.31). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Targa Resources will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 30th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is -846.51%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

