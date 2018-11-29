Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (TARO) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TARO. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th.

Get Taro Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Shares of TARO traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $104.10. 39,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,266. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12-month low of $93.01 and a 12-month high of $121.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.36.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.36). Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 36.33%. The firm had revenue of $158.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 331,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,537,000 after buying an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,417,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. It offers prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products focusing on primary areas, including topical creams and ointments, liquids, capsules, and tablets in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric, and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.