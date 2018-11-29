Taseko Mines (TGB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Taseko Mines is focused on acquiring ownership of and advancing exploration and related activities on known mineral deposits that have as their basic characteristic, large tonnage (based on extensive drill testing for continuity) mineralization which, under metals price assumptions that fall within historical averages, are potentially capable of supporting a mine for 10 years and longer. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Taseko Mines from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $0.75.

Taseko Mines stock opened at $0.63 on Wednesday. Taseko Mines has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $2.38.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $56.85 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGB. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Taseko Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $640,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Taseko Mines by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,994,904 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 699,104 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Taseko Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Taseko Mines by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 492,198 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 152,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 261,764 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 96,892 shares during the last quarter.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.

