TD Securities Boosts Ensign Energy Services (ESI) Price Target to C$10.50

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 107.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ESI. Raymond James upgraded Ensign Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Cormark restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$6.25 to C$5.75 in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ensign Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.06.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

ESI stock traded down C$0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$5.05. 257,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,338. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.15. Ensign Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$4.62 and a 1 year high of C$7.83.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.24) by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$288.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$284.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ensign Energy Services will post -0.589999939314292 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roger Lace purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,955.00.

About Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and coring and oil sands drilling services to the mining, and oil and natural gas industries.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.