Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Boise Cascade Co (BCC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in shares of Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,157 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,576 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 18.8% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 25,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 55.8% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 10,010 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 88.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 15,054 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the second quarter valued at about $618,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BCC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boise Cascade presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Shares of BCC opened at $27.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.36. Boise Cascade Co has a fifty-two week low of $26.19 and a fifty-two week high of $49.30.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boise Cascade Co will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This is a boost from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is 14.66%.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber, studs, and particleboards.

