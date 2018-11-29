Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $1.37 Million Position in TechnipFMC PLC (FTI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTI. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,199,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 209,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,656,000 after buying an additional 23,368 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 552,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,533,000 after buying an additional 7,102 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Societe Generale upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TechnipFMC from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $32.00 target price on TechnipFMC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of FTI opened at $23.57 on Thursday. TechnipFMC PLC has a 52-week low of $22.39 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). TechnipFMC had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that TechnipFMC PLC will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is currently 10.08%.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

