Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 3,500 Shares of D. R. Horton Inc (DHI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in D. R. Horton by 2,033.5% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in D. R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in D. R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in D. R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in D. R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush set a $43.00 price target on D. R. Horton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on D. R. Horton to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 9th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Friday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price objective on D. R. Horton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America set a $65.00 price objective on D. R. Horton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. D. R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.86.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $37.32 on Thursday. D. R. Horton Inc has a 12 month low of $32.53 and a 12 month high of $53.32. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The construction company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.22. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. D. R. Horton’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from D. R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 23rd. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 14.67%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West America. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 26 states and 79 markets in the United States under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, Freedom Homes, and Pacific Ridge Homes.

