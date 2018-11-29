Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 3,900 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 119.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 7,526.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Retail Properties stock opened at $49.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.03. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.25 and a twelve month high of $50.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 18.01 and a current ratio of 18.01.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $155.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.04 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 53.44% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.74%.

In related news, EVP Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $307,187.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,183 shares in the company, valued at $4,334,194.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Eugene Bayer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total transaction of $243,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,443,980.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,250 shares of company stock worth $1,010,938. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NNN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $50.00 price target on shares of National Retail Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $48.00 price target on shares of National Retail Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of June 30, 2018, the company owned 2,846 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 29.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.5 years.

