Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 4,000 Shares of Baker Hughes A GE Co (BHGE)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Baker Hughes A GE were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BHGE. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes A GE by 10.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 872,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,233,000 after purchasing an additional 80,744 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE in the second quarter worth $4,705,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE in the second quarter worth $1,502,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE in the second quarter worth $597,000. Finally, BP PLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE in the second quarter worth $1,652,000. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Baker Hughes A GE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Baker Hughes A GE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baker Hughes A GE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.79.

In related news, Director Electric Co General sold 101,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $2,273,964,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHGE opened at $22.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 44.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a 52 week low of $21.67 and a 52 week high of $37.76.

Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Baker Hughes A GE had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes A GE Co will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Baker Hughes A GE’s payout ratio is currently 138.46%.

Baker Hughes A GE Profile

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

