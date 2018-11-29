Tech Data (TECD) Updates Q4 2019 Earnings Guidance

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.90-4.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.5-10.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.28 billion.

Shares of TECD stock opened at $73.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Tech Data has a 1-year low of $66.93 and a 1-year high of $108.62.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $8.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 billion. Tech Data had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tech Data will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Tech Data announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TECD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Tech Data from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Bank of America cut Tech Data from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Tech Data from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Tech Data from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Tech Data from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.43.

About Tech Data

Tech Data Corporation engages in the wholesale distribution of technology products. It offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics; and advanced portfolio solutions, such as storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

