TEGNA (TGNA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm currently has $14.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “TEGNA’s third-quarter 2018 earnings and revenues increased year over year due to increase in political and subscription revenues. Year to date, political revenues have hit an all-time high, including presidential election years and came well above the previous mid-term election year (2014). Increase in subscription revenues was driven by growth in contract rate hike, higher paid subscribers of both MVPD and new virtual MVPD services and increase in OTT subscribers and revenues. Moreover, Premion won two ABBI 2018 awards and its reach significantly expanded to 200 markets from 39 markets earlier. However, the company operates in a competitive broadcast TV industry, which has long been grappling with declining advertising revenues. Cord-cutting also remains a significant threat. Moreover, shares have also underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TGNA. Noble Financial set a $15.00 price objective on TEGNA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Gabelli started coverage on TEGNA in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine downgraded TEGNA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. TEGNA has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.58.

NYSE TGNA opened at $13.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. TEGNA has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $15.60.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.68 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 26.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that TEGNA will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,772,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,279,000 after acquiring an additional 328,696 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,012,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,314,000 after acquiring an additional 549,310 shares in the last quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 4.5% in the second quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 13,028,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,358,000 after acquiring an additional 555,978 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 10.8% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,882,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,223,000 after buying an additional 964,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 2.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,131,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,672,000 after buying an additional 143,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

