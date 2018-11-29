Telenav Inc (TNAV) SVP Philipp Wolfgang Josef Kandal Acquires 10,000 Shares

Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) SVP Philipp Wolfgang Josef Kandal bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.19 per share, with a total value of $41,900.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 216,335 shares in the company, valued at $906,443.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Philipp Wolfgang Josef Kandal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 21st, Philipp Wolfgang Josef Kandal bought 9,600 shares of Telenav stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $40,320.00.

On Monday, November 19th, Philipp Wolfgang Josef Kandal bought 10,000 shares of Telenav stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $44,300.00.

On Friday, November 16th, Philipp Wolfgang Josef Kandal bought 10,951 shares of Telenav stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.59 per share, with a total value of $50,265.09.

Telenav stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.06. The stock had a trading volume of 27,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,636. The stock has a market cap of $189.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.79. Telenav Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $52.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.74 million. Telenav had a negative return on equity of 115.32% and a negative net margin of 66.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Telenav Inc will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.92.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Telenav during the 2nd quarter worth $415,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Telenav by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,665,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,328,000 after buying an additional 71,558 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Telenav by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,909,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,891,000 after buying an additional 78,021 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Telenav by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 349,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 18,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Telenav during the 3rd quarter worth $2,706,000. 51.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telenav Company Profile

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

