Tenet Healthcare (THC) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on THC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

NYSE THC opened at $25.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $39.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.87.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a positive return on equity of 47.38%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in THC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 9.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,496,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,180,000 after buying an additional 990,373 shares during the last quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 22.2% in the second quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 4,336,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,591,000 after buying an additional 786,785 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 165.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,167,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,208,000 after buying an additional 727,713 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $16,949,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $15,094,000.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. It operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The company's general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.