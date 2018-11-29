Tether (USDT) Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 29th. One Tether token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00023337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM, Kryptono, OOOBTC and Huobi. Tether has a market cap of $1.85 billion and approximately $4.20 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tether has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00008851 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00003897 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $102.54 or 0.02402309 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00124611 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00197273 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $377.23 or 0.08837572 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00010075 BTC.

Tether Token Profile

Tether’s launch date was June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 2,580,109,502 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,856,421,736 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tether’s official website is tether.to.

Tether Token Trading

Tether can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Iquant, FCoin, Kraken, Poloniex, Bittrex, DragonEX, ABCC, Kucoin, BitForex, TOPBTC, Sistemkoin, BTC-Alpha, Upbit, QBTC, BitMart, Trade By Trade, BtcTurk, CoinTiger, Liqui, Huobi, EXX, CoinBene, IDCM, OOOBTC, Bit-Z, MBAex, OKEx, BigONE, Cobinhood, CoinEx, Bitfinex, C2CX, Coinut, UEX, B2BX, Bibox, ZB.COM, TDAX, DigiFinex, Kryptono, Instant Bitex, Binance, HitBTC, LBank, Gate.io, ChaoEX, Exmo and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

