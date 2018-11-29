Texas Yale Capital Corp. Lowers Position in SPDR Gold Shares (GLD)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. cut its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at about $358,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.1% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 117.6% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 610,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,386,000 after buying an additional 329,695 shares during the last quarter. Cue Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at about $371,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.6% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 78,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,299,000 after buying an additional 6,837 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GLD stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $116.05. 285,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,394,025. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $111.06 and a 52-week high of $129.51.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

