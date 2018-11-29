Texas Yale Capital Corp. Lowers Stake in Jabil Inc (JBL)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. cut its position in shares of Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,569,955 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,676 shares during the quarter. Jabil accounts for 20.9% of Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Texas Yale Capital Corp. owned about 5.91% of Jabil worth $259,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JBL. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth $30,790,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 45,361.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,045,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,320 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth $20,811,000. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 4,690.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 606,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,780,000 after acquiring an additional 593,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,280,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,087,000 after acquiring an additional 422,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

JBL has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $37.00 price objective on Jabil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. TheStreet lowered Jabil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Jabil to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.75.

Shares of Jabil stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,702. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Jabil Inc has a 1-year low of $23.04 and a 1-year high of $31.77.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 25th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 0.39%. Jabil’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.75%.

In other news, President William E. Peters sold 13,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total value of $410,214.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 511,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,080,847.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $900,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,801,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,074,688.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,245 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,070. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

