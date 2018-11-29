The European Investment Trust Plc (LON:EUT) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share on Thursday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. This is a boost from The European Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $9.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

The European Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 8.16 ($0.11) on Thursday. The European Investment Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 783.50 ($10.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 974 ($12.73).

Get The European Investment Trust alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “The European Investment Trust Plc (EUT) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 18 Per Share” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/the-european-investment-trust-plc-eut-declares-dividend-increase-gbx-18-per-share.html.

The European Investment Trust Company Profile

The European Investment Trust plc is an investment company. The Company’s objective is to achieve long-term capital growth through a diversified portfolio of Continental European securities. The Company’s investment portfolio includes its investments in various sectors, such as basic materials, consumer goods, consumer services, financials, healthcare, industrials, oil and gas, technology, telecommunications, utilities, and cash and other assets.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for The European Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The European Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.