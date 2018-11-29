Thomas Cook Group (TCG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $7.40 EPS

Thomas Cook Group (LON:TCG) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The travel company reported GBX (0.30) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 7.10 ($0.09) by GBX (7.40) (($0.10)), Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of TCG opened at GBX 36.42 ($0.48) on Thursday. Thomas Cook Group has a 1-year low of GBX 83.25 ($1.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 132.20 ($1.73).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Thomas Cook Group in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Thomas Cook Group from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 46 ($0.60) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.78) price target on shares of Thomas Cook Group in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Thomas Cook Group in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Thomas Cook Group from GBX 115 ($1.50) to GBX 66 ($0.86) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thomas Cook Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 102.90 ($1.34).

In related news, insider Frank Meysman purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 60 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of £60,000 ($78,400.63).

Thomas Cook Group Company Profile

Thomas Cook Group plc provides leisure travel services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Northern Europe, and Germany. The company operates through Group Tour Operator and Group Airline segments. It owns, manages, or franchises 190 own-brand hotels in 16 countries under the Casa Cook, Sunwing, Sunprime, Sunconnect, Sentido, Smartline, and Aldiana brands, as well as partner hotels.

