Thomas Cook Group (TCG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Thomas Cook Group (LON:TCG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.78) target price on shares of Thomas Cook Group in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Thomas Cook Group from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 108 ($1.41) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Thomas Cook Group in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Thomas Cook Group to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 65 ($0.85) in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Thomas Cook Group from GBX 115 ($1.50) to GBX 66 ($0.86) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 102.90 ($1.34).

Shares of LON TCG opened at GBX 36.08 ($0.47) on Tuesday. Thomas Cook Group has a 52-week low of GBX 83.25 ($1.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 132.20 ($1.73).

In related news, insider Frank Meysman acquired 100,000 shares of Thomas Cook Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 60 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of £60,000 ($78,400.63).

Thomas Cook Group Company Profile

Thomas Cook Group plc provides leisure travel services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Northern Europe, and Germany. The company operates through Group Tour Operator and Group Airline segments. It owns, manages, or franchises 190 own-brand hotels in 16 countries under the Casa Cook, Sunwing, Sunprime, Sunconnect, Sentido, Smartline, and Aldiana brands, as well as partner hotels.

