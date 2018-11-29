Ti-Value (TV) Price Tops $0.0329 on Exchanges

Ti-Value (CURRENCY:TV) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. Ti-Value has a market cap of $0.00 and $58,170.00 worth of Ti-Value was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ti-Value coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0329 or 0.00000771 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, ZB.COM, Mercatox and OEX. During the last seven days, Ti-Value has traded down 45.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ti-Value alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00008865 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00003961 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00023349 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.84 or 0.02408063 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00125197 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00196960 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.14 or 0.08854516 BTC.

About Ti-Value

Ti-Value’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. The official website for Ti-Value is t.top/en. Ti-Value’s official message board is t.top/en/news. Ti-Value’s official Twitter account is @Ti_Value.

Buying and Selling Ti-Value

Ti-Value can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, ZB.COM, OEX, Mercatox and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ti-Value directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ti-Value should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ti-Value using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ti-Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ti-Value and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.