Tidex Token Price Tops $0.0111 on Major Exchanges (TDX)

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 29th. Tidex Token has a total market capitalization of $105,071.00 and approximately $65.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tidex Token has traded up 21.2% against the US dollar. One Tidex Token token can now be bought for $0.0111 or 0.00000262 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00008918 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00003908 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00023595 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.62 or 0.02192719 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00124700 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00195861 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.75 or 0.08848987 BTC.

About Tidex Token

Tidex Token launched on November 25th, 2017. Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,504,998 tokens. Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange. The official website for Tidex Token is tidex.com.

Tidex Token Token Trading

Tidex Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tidex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

