Tiffany & Co. (TIF) Price Target Lowered to $120.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $146.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised Tiffany & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Oppenheimer lowered Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC raised Tiffany & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tiffany & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.65.

Shares of TIF stock opened at $92.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.80. Tiffany & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.55 and a fifty-two week high of $141.64.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.16%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Tiffany & Co. news, Director Lawrence K. Fish sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.40, for a total transaction of $905,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Francesco Trapani purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $124.13 per share, for a total transaction of $620,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 60,000 shares of company stock worth $7,435,050 and have sold 22,148 shares worth $2,839,461. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,569,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,621,105,000 after acquiring an additional 239,164 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 5.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,900,821 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,147,940,000 after acquiring an additional 484,549 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 0.4% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,624,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $345,410,000 after acquiring an additional 10,591 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 0.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,426,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $319,263,000 after acquiring an additional 9,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 81.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,955,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $257,281,000 after acquiring an additional 876,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells timepieces, leather goods, sterling silver goods, china, crystal, stationery, eyewear, fragrances, and other accessories; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

