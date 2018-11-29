Tiffany & Co. (TIF) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. to $132.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.50.

NYSE TIF opened at $92.54 on Tuesday. Tiffany & Co. has a 52 week low of $90.55 and a 52 week high of $141.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.80.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Tiffany & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tiffany & Co. news, Director Francesco Trapani purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $124.13 per share, with a total value of $620,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence K. Fish sold 8,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.96, for a total value of $1,138,588.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 60,000 shares of company stock worth $7,435,050 and have sold 22,148 shares worth $2,839,461. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 4,305.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 345,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,436,000 after purchasing an additional 337,425 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Tiffany & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $16,904,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tiffany & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Tiffany & Co. by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,792,000 after acquiring an additional 9,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 38,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after buying an additional 4,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells timepieces, leather goods, sterling silver goods, china, crystal, stationery, eyewear, fragrances, and other accessories; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

