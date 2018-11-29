Tilly’s (TLYS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $146.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.74 million. Tilly’s had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Tilly’s updated its Q4 2018 guidance to $0.22-0.26 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.22-0.26 EPS.

Shares of TLYS stock traded down $3.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.25. 1,922,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,503. Tilly’s has a 12-month low of $10.72 and a 12-month high of $25.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.13.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TLYS shares. Pivotal Research cut shares of Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. William Blair raised shares of Tilly’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

In related news, Director Seth R. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $142,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,868.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Hezy Shaked sold 2,879,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $53,262,406.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,413,521 shares of company stock worth $100,222,814 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the second quarter valued at $11,392,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Tilly’s by 23,687.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 608,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,530,000 after buying an additional 605,924 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tilly’s during the second quarter valued at $7,630,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tilly’s by 84.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,095,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,761,000 after buying an additional 502,560 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Tilly’s during the third quarter valued at $5,873,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.08% of the company’s stock.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

