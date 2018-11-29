Timicoin Tops One Day Volume of $19,339.00 (TMC)

Timicoin (CURRENCY:TMC) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 29th. Timicoin has a total market cap of $8.21 million and $19,339.00 worth of Timicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Timicoin has traded down 32.5% against the US dollar. One Timicoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0267 or 0.00000629 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00008891 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003841 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00023562 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $95.65 or 0.02258434 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00124494 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00196696 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $352.64 or 0.08325971 BTC.

Timicoin launched on September 12th, 2013. Timicoin’s total supply is 309,664,635 coins and its circulating supply is 307,892,909 coins. Timicoin’s official website is timicoin.io. The Reddit community for Timicoin is /r/TimiHealth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Timicoin’s official Twitter account is @timihealth.

Timicoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Timicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Timicoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Timicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

